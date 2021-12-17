Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Welcomes New Chief of Pediatric & Adult Congenital Cardiac Surgery

Denver, CO December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children announced today that Immanuel Turner, MD has been named Chief of Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiac Surgery. Dr. Turner attended the University of Michigan as an undergraduate before earning his medical degree at Wake Forest University. He then completed his internship and residency in general surgery at Duke University before returning to the University of Michigan for both adult cardiothoracic and congenital heart surgical training.

Dr. Turner is a board certified and fellowship trained congenital heart surgeon who treats newborns and infants born with congenital heart conditions. His care and medical attention often follows patients through childhood, into adolescence and adulthood. Dr. Turner's focus on quality and process improvement have made him a leader in his field, while his relationships with patients and families have established him as a valued partner in each patient's journey.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be able to help my patients overcome their heart challenges so they can focus on living their lives to the fullest,” states Dr. Turner. “I invite families to know me and our team so they really feel that we are here for them, every day.”

The Heart Center at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children offers full diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities. For children who require extra care, a team of pediatric specialists provide access to specially trained nursing staff and additional services to meet the physical and emotional needs of patients and their families. The Heart Center provides pediatric heart surgery services for a wide range of pediatric congenital heart conditions and defects. From diagnosis through recovery, the team strives to provide a supportive environment for parents and children.

Dr. Turner is an avid swimmer to stay in shape as a former college athlete. He is married to the love of his life, and originating from South Florida, they are both thrilled to enjoy all the sunshine and mountains that Colorado has to offer. Dr. Turner's young twins bring him immense joy, and being a dad inspires him in his work. Their pair of dogs have followed along in the family's journey to Colorado.

About Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center is a dedicated pediatric hospital and the anchor facility for HealthONE’s system of pediatric care. Voted Family Favorite for 5 years running by the readers of Colorado Parent, RMHC has 300+ board-certified pediatric specialists. In addition to being home to the largest Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the Rocky Mountain region, together with the specialists at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, RMHC is the only campus in the region certified to provide the highest level of care for both high risk mom and baby. In addition, the hospital is home to a world-renowned specialized center for minimally invasive surgery for infants and children, a Bone Marrow Transplant program, pediatric sarcoma program as well as a comprehensive hematology/oncology program and a nationally renowned institute for youth sports medicine. RMHC has six affiliated Denver-area locations and two dedicated pediatric ERs. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and RMHC, was named among the top five large health systems in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. For more information, please visit RockyMountainHospitalforChildren.com.

