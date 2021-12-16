Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Transactional Database Performance of One Amazon Public Cloud Instance and Two Microsoft Public Cloud VMs

Principled Technologies found that one Amazon EC2 r5B.16xlarge instance with EBS gp3 storage offered higher transaction throughput and lower average latency than an Azure VM using two different storage configurations.

Durham, NC December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Finding a good blend of performance and cost in the public cloud can be challenging. Principled Technologies tested the transactional database performance and subsequent costs of three public cloud solutions:

• An Amazon EC2 r5b.16xlarge instance backed by EBS gp3 storage

• A Microsoft Azure E64ds_v4 VM using Premium disks

• A Microsoft Azure E64ds_v4 VM using an ultra disk volume

According to the report, “The EC2 solution supported more transactional database performance in NOPM than that of a Microsoft Azure E64ds_v4 VM with P40 or ultra disk volumes (1.7 and 2.7 times the NOPM, respectively). The EC2 R5b instance also delivered shorter response times and had a lower price-per-performance cost than the competing Azure VM in either storage configuration, costing up to 68 percent less.”

To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/izcNe5y, or check out the blog at https://facts.pt/ziA7FLT.

