Nesa's Hemp aims to find the best short video testimonial describing the results that users have experienced from using Nesa's 100% organic, award winning hemp oil. This year's Holiday Gift Prize is $1,000 to whomever submits the best video.

Chicago, IL December 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- People from all over the world are invited to participate, to experience what Nesa's Hemp describes as the safest, cleanest and most effective hemp extract in the world. Participation is easy once you purchase the product - just submit a short video that describes your actual experience using Nesa’s certified organic living hemp extract and how it has benefited you in your daily life.

Every bottle of Nesa's Hemp products is marked with a batch number that can be used to verify its safety and quality.

Inesa Ponomariovaite, founder of NesasHemp.com, feels that “all of us have experienced struggles and hardships the past few years and this is our way of giving back to the community to help them physically, emotionally and financially.”

“With 2022 on the horizon, it's with our heartfelt gratitude to be able to help all of our supporters start the new year feeling healthier and more optimistic,” says Carl Herzog, Chief Operating Officer of www.NesasHemp.com.

The winning video and some other submissions will be used to help people from all walks of life appreciate the many ways in which Nesa’s Hemp can help them with many of their life challenges.

The deadline for entry is January 3, 2022 and the winner will be announced on January 17, 2022.

More information can be found on the website: https://nesashemp.com/videocontest

