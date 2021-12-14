Truck Accessories Group Announces Acquisition of Se-Gi Products

Truck Accessories Group (TAG) announced today the acquisition of Se-Gi Products based in Lake Forest, California. Se-Gi is a wholesale distributor for RV and automotive windows and replacement parts with manufacturing in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico. This acquisition now positions TAG as the largest supplier of truck cap windows in the aftermarket accessory industry.

Elkhart, IN December 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Truck Accessories Group (TAG) announced today the acquisition of Se-Gi Products based in Lake Forest, California. Se-Gi is a wholesale distributor for RV and automotive windows and replacement parts with manufacturing in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico. This acquisition now positions TAG as the largest supplier of truck cap windows in the aftermarket accessory industry.

“We are excited to welcome the Se-Gi team to the Truck Accessories Group family,” said John Aleva, Truck Accessories Group President and COO. “This acquisition and integration of Se-Gi will strategically add lean and low-cost manufacturing capacity in Mexico.”

StateWide Windows, owned by TAG, currently provides windows, glass products and window replacement parts for truck caps and trailers. Aleva stated that the Se-Gi acquisition will provide additional capacity to support our truck cap growth and add opportunities to grow and expand into other markets including the RV industry and horse and livestock trailers.

“Capitalizing on the combined strength of Se-Gi Products and StateWide Windows, we look forward to strengthening our product offerings, expanding our market reach, and strategically growing the business at Truck Accessories Group,” Aleva added.

