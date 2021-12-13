ZXP Technologies Acquires Maverick Performance Products, LLC

ZXP Technologies, a Houston-based lubricants manufacturer and portfolio company of private equity firm Milton Street Capital, is excited to announce it has acquired Maverick Performance Products to extend its offering to the broader lubricant market.

Houston, TX December 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ZXP Technologies, a Houston-based lubricants manufacturer and portfolio company of private equity firm Milton Street Capital, is excited to announce it has acquired Maverick Performance Products to extend its offering to the broader lubricant market.

Maverick markets finished lubricants and related products through multiple industry leading brands while supporting premium private label programs through both wholesale and retail distribution channels. They have been recognized in back-to-back years on Inc. 5000’s list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

“This acquisition accelerates our growth strategy and gives us immediate access to several new end markets. By combining best-in-class manufacturing capabilities with premier lubricant brands, ZXP’s expanded vertical integration will provide supply chain flexibility and a differentiated value proposition to our customers. We are excited to welcome the Maverick team to the ZXP family,” said Jason Sanchez, ZXP Technologies CEO.

Robert Hogan, Managing Partner at Milton Street Capital added, “The two companies complement each other, and the acquisition delivers immediate value as ZXP continues to execute its strategy to become the leading lubricants manufacturer in North America.”

“Joining the seasoned ZXP organization and leveraging its state-of-the-art and strategically located manufacturing facility enhances vertical integration and supply reliability to better serve our customers. Our combined resources, assets, and relationships will help mitigate today’s challenging supply chain conditions and position our company for rapid expansion,” concluded Shane Terry, President of Maverick Performance Products.

About ZXP Technologies LLC

ZXP is a portfolio company of private equity firm Milton Street Capital and is an industry leader in contract blending and packaging services to the world’s largest lubricant companies.

About Milton Street Capital

Milton Street is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on control investments in North American manufacturing, rental, distribution, and service companies with EBITDA typically ranging from $5 million to $20 million. The firm seeks opportunities to create value and transform companies into sustainably great businesses through active engagement in strategy, human capital, and commercial and operational improvements.

Contact Information:

ZXP Technologies LLC

Josh Northcutt

281-426-8800

Contact via Email

www.zxptech.com

