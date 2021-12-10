A New Book from The Oaklea Press Debunks Simulation Theory Put Forth by Nick Bostrom and Embraced by Elon Musk

A new book that will be free to download from Amazon, December 10, 11, and 12, uses the results of quantum physics experiments and research conducted at the Division of Perceptual Studies at the University of Virginia to refute the theory put forth by Oxford University professor Nick Bostrom that we may be living in a computer simulation.

Richmond, VA December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A new book from The Oaklea Press by Stephen Hawley Martin, award-winning author of “Life After Death, Powerful Evidence You Will Never Die,” cites research from highly-credible institutions, including the University of Virginia School of Medicine, Duke University, and the University of California at Berkeley to argue that Oxford University professor Nick Bostrom’s theory that we may be living in a computer simulation is based on an erroneous premise.

The title of the book is “Are You Living in a Computer Simulation? Elon Musk & Nick Bostrom Think It’s Likely.” The Kindle edition will be free to download on December 10, 11, and 12. Follow this link to the book’s page on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MZYTGCD

Stephen Hawley Martin, the author said, “It’s easy to see how Bostrom came to the conclusion that we are probably living in a simulation. Our reality does appear to have been created digitally. The DNA in every cell of our bodies, for example, contains a strand of what appears to be digital code that stretched out would be more than six feet long. But the research I cite clearly indicates conscious beings cannot be created by a computer.”

Martin went on to say, “The problem Bostrom and other scientists suffer from today is that traditional science is based on a premise that has them in a box they do not seem to be able to break out of. Until they do, they will never be able to develop a clear understanding of physical reality.”

The book, “Are You Living in a Computer Simulation? Elon Musk & Nick Bostrom Think It’s Likely,” is available as a Kindle ebook for $5.99, in paperback for $12.95, and in hardcover for $18.95.

