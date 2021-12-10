Sencore's SCP 2100 Adds More Encoding and Ad Insertion Features

Sioux Falls, SD December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, recently announced the next major feature release to its innovative SCP 2100 Internet delivery encoder. MPEG2 encoding and transcoding has been added as well as SCTE 104 to SCTE 35 ad insertion conversion. With the addition of these two features, the SCP 2100 is an extremely versatile edge device for acquiring, compressing and backhauling content across the internet.

The SCP 2100 is a cost-effective, multi-purpose device that allows operators to have a single solution for acquiring and transporting their content over the open internet, regardless of codec, interface or streaming protocol. With support for nearly any physical input – including MPEG/IP, HDMI, SDI, ASI, QAM and 8VSB, along with support for both H.264 and MPEG2, the SCP 2100 is truly a plug and play solution. Once the signal has been compressed, rate-shaped, transcoded or repackaged, it is transported as Zixi or SRT across the internet or as MPEG/IP with SMPTE 2022-1 Forward Error Correction.

This vast feature set makes the SCP 2100 the ideal device for acquiring content from off-air broadcast feeds, sporting events and public service addresses. The applications are endless.

As with all Sencore products, the SCP 2100 is backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.

To download the full datasheet, view features and product specifications or request a demo, visit www.sencore.com.

About Sencore

Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.

