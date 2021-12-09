ELS Vision Wealth Management, PLLC & RAM Financial Group Merge to Provide Expanded Financial Services

Lincoln Financial Advisors Will Serve as Firm's Broker-Dealer

Dallas, TX December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lawrence Smith, president of ELS Vision Wealth Management, PLLC, and Randy Composanto, Director of RAM Financial Group have announced the merger of their firms and will operate as ELS Vision Wealth Management, PLLC effective immediately.

Lincoln Financial Advisors will serve as the combined firm’s broker-dealer. The combined firms will provide clients with expanded services and expertise to help them better plan for their futures and accomplish their investment goals. Under the ELS Vision Wealth Management umbrella, Smith and Composanto will continue operating from their current offices in Texas and Florida respectively until Composanto’s retirement at the end of 2022.

“Randy is extremely committed to his clients,” said Smith. “His company culture is one that closely aligns with ours.”

With more than 13 years in the financial services industry, Smith joined LFA as a registered representative in 2011 and affiliated as an Investment Advisor Representative in 2016. He founded ELS Vision Wealth Management, PLLC, a Dallas-based financial planning firm, in 2018. Prior to joining Lincoln, Smith served as a registered representative with Chase Investment Services Corp. from 2008 to 2011. Smith is a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional (CFP®), Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPS®), and Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist (CRPS ®). He holds his FINRA series 7, 6, 63, and 66 registrations.

Composanto formed the Ram Financial Group in 2013. Prior to that, he served with multiple companies in a career that goes back to 2005 where he started with Brecek & Young Advisors. He joined Lincoln Financial Advisors in 2016. He holds FINRA series 7,6, 63, and 65 registrations. Randy plans to transition into Retirement at the end of 2022.

Smith’s office is located at 2550 Beckleymeade Ave., Suite 215A, Dallas, TX 75237. Composanto’s office is located at 5632 Cantucci St., Nokomis, FL 34275.

Lawrence Smith and Randy Composanto are registered representatives of Lincoln Financial Advisors. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Lincoln Financial Advisors, a broker-dealer (member SIPC) and registered investment advisor. Insurance offered through Lincoln affiliates and other fine companies. ELS Vision Wealth Management is a marketing name for registered representatives of Lincoln Financial Advisors.

Contacts:

Katiah Sanders

Executive Assistant

ELS Vision Wealth Management

972-598-0242

Katiah.Sanders@lfg.com

CRN-3936703-112921

