ResClub Forms Partnership with Access Development

Membership Vacation Home Investment Company Partners with Private Travel Platform for Member Discounts and Full-service Private Booking of over 800,000 resort locations worldwide.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ResClub CEO Craig Shawn Williamson today announced the company’s partnership with Access Development. ResClub is a membership-based vacation home investment company that provides members and investors with a fixed annual return along with the option of vacationing in ResClub vacation homes and hotels around the world. The partnership with Access Development provides ResClub members with their own “Members Only” full-service booking system and 24/7/365 concierge service for vacation homes, hotels, car rental, airline, tours, theme parks, dining, and golf.

“ResClub has developed a growing, international and exclusive club of members/investors,” says Williamson. “Our partnership with Access Development moves us one step further toward our goal of a private travel and investment ecosystem. Everything our members do with their ResClub private travel and investment membership pays them an investment return.”

Access’ robust travel platform rewards ResClub members up to 50% cash back whenever they book a hotel/resort, car rental or vacation-related activity. ResClub travelers will also enjoy Access’ elite-level concierge service, offering 24/7/365 white-glove customer care and pre-arrival reservation confirmation at over 800,000 of the best resort and hotel properties worldwide. “For us, this represents an ideal partnership,” said Kelly Passey, president of Access Development. “Just as ResClub has made it their mission to create a new vacation paradigm for its value-centric, travel-savvy members, we at Access are equally as committed to creating unprecedented value for the audiences we serve. Together we look forward to setting a new standard of vacation experience–and value–for ResClub travelers.”

About ResClub

ResClub is a membership-based vacation real estate investment company. The ResClub model allows members and investors to earn a fixed annual return on their investment and enjoy usage of any ResClub property without paying operational costs or additional fees. The fixed rate of return depends upon the annual personal usage selected by each member. Members and Investors earn from 5% to 18% on their investments depending on type and term. Each ResClub owned community is operated by an international management company with a massive booking system to insure both, high occupancy, and robust average daily rental rates.

