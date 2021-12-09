Opt2Me Empowers Rural and Regional Service Providers with a Game-Changing Pay TV Solution

Atlanta, GA December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Shift 2 Stream, an innovator of hybrid cloud Pay TV technologies, launches a new service for ISP’s who find it challenging to offer Pay TV and video services in the marketplace today. Opt2Me is the first end-end hybrid cloud Pay TV as-a-service platform optimized for rural and regional Internet Service Providers wanting to add Pay TV and video streaming services without the complex video systems and costly investment of traditional IPTV systems.

Opt2Me was developed with the latest content and network-aware technology leveraging Velocity 2 Video (V2V), studio-approved channel distribution components providing an edge in the marketplace for delivering broadcast-quality video over an ISP’s network. In addition, Opt2Me is fully compatible with ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV and 4K.

Building upon the recently announced collaboration of Shift 2 Stream and Mirada, a leading provider of integrated software solutions for digital TV services, Opt2Me has integrated with Mirada’s best-in-class Iris User Interface. This new Power-On TV experience provides a full breadth of access options for today’s consumer: Android devices, Apple devices, Smart TVs, and streaming boxes serving residential customers, hospitality, telehealth, and education, all from one platform.

Opt2Me was designed from the ground up to be green, leveraging energy efficiency throughout the technology ecosystem. A full suite of Analytics with prebuilt reports guarantees both business and operations groups have quantitative data driving decisions.

Steve Calzone, CEO, Shift 2 Stream, commented on today’s Opt2Me release: “This is the optimal TV service for any rural and regional communications service provider wanting to add an app-based TV delivery platform. Opt2Me will shift your Internet business into high gear, by including TV services that drive new revenue without the traditional Pay TV complexity. Utilizing emerging TV streaming technologies and standards, Opt2Me delivers the best combination of security, user experience, and costs for your business and residential subscribers."

For more information about Shift 2 Stream and the Opt2Me service, please visit: www.shift2stream.com.

About Shift 2 Stream:

Shift 2 Stream supplies simple tools for an operator to shift from traditional Pay TV to an IP and App-based TV experience. Velocity 2 Video was created after working with industry-leading product companies in the media space, as a studio-approved hybrid content distribution service securing transport rights with content providers looking for distribution alternatives. With the addition of Opt2Me, Shift 2 Stream delivers one of the first multi-tenant cloud-hosted DRM and User Experience Platforms utilizing hybrid cloud technologies, providing an edge in the marketplace for operators wishing to offer Pay TV and NextGen TV quickly and efficiently through streaming applications over the Internet. Opt2Me enables rural and regional ISPs a streamlined path for shifting.

Based in Atlanta, GA, Shift 2 Stream was created in 2018 to help rural, regional, small and mid-size ISPs deliver cost-effective application-based TV services to their residential and business subscribers. Shift 2 Stream is blazing new trails in response to the worldwide changes in media delivery and ownership.

Contact:

Shift 2 Stream, Inc.

Steve Calzone, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (404) 939-7470

info@shift2stream.com

