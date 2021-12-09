Beyond Spots & Dots Delivers Hope to Less Fortunate Children Through Toys for Tots Program

Agency contributes to Toys for Tots for eighth consecutive year by collecting toys for the holiday season.

Pittsburgh, PA December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Beyond Spots & Dots is proud to extend its support to the local Toys for Tots collection campaign for the eighth year in a row. Organized by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, the nationally-recognized toy collection program provides underprivileged children with gifts each holiday season.

Each year, Beyond Spots & Dots employees donate generously to spread holiday hope to families and their children. In order to maximize the season’s giving, the company invites the Pittsburgh community to donate unwrapped toys to their drop-off location, located at 1034 Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday between 8:30am – 5:00pm.

"Toys for Tots is a program we support and will continue supporting for years to come,” said Andreas Beck, CEO. “We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to help children in need and encourage local business owners and residents to stop by our office this December to donate to this great cause.”

About Toys for Tots

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program began in 1947. Its mission is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as holiday gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. Last year, Toys for Tots campaigns distributed toys to 58,591 children in the Pittsburgh area. For more information about Toys for Tots and to learn how you can give to local children, please visit ToysforTots.org.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency with global reach located in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating, and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding, and digital media for clients. The agency implements television, radio, internet, social media, outdoor, and print advertising strategies to create memorable customer experiences that drive measurable business growth. Beyond Spots & Dots is recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

