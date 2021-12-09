Navajo Power to Present on Solar at December Torres Martinez Fiesta

Come join the Navajo Power team to learn about renewable energy opportunities on Tribal lands - Dec. 11 at the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Tameka Gym in Thermal, CA.

Flagstaff, AZ December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Navajo Power, a majority Native-owned Public Benefit Corporation that develops utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in partnership with Tribes, announced it will participate in the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Fiesta to be held on December 11, 2021 in Thermal, CA.

Navajo Power enables Tribal communities to maximize the economic benefits of clean energy. Navajo Power obtains all agreements, permits, entitlements, and approvals necessary to build, finance, and operate such projects for 20+ years. Navajo Power’s main focus in project development is prioritizing the needs of the Tribal communities where it is working, including taking into account traditional practices and uses of the land when siting and designing projects. Navajo Power works proactively to create opportunities for Tribal members to participate in the financing, development and operation of the projects and thereby benefit directly from the jobs, revenue and electricity the projects create.

“Navajo Power supports traditional gatherings including the Torres Martinez Fiesta. This event will be a great time to strengthen cultural ties and provide an opportunity for our native-owned company to share with tribal communities about the renewable energy movement,” David Harper, Tribal Liaison for Navajo Power said.

Solar and Battery Storage 101 presentations will be provided by Navajo Power at 11 AM and 1 PM on Saturday at the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Tameka Gym at 66725 Martinez Road, Thermal, CA. Navajo Power will provide information on how these renewable technologies work with sample layouts for potential projects at Torres Martinez. Technical staff from Navajo Power and our colleagues from Smarter Grid Solutions will be available to answer questions about siting utility scale energy projects, microgrids and back up power options in case of outages, and Navajo Power Home off-grid systems, in addition to information on job creation and economic benefits from Tribe-lead energy project development. The team will also set up a demonstration "solar trailer" with solar panels for hands-on learning at the Fiesta.

About Navajo Power

Navajo Power is a majority Native-owned Public Benefit Corporation founded in 2018 that develops utility-scale clean energy projects on Tribal lands with the mission of ensuring Tribal communities prosper from the economic and environmental benefits of clean energy. Navajo Power's primary goal is to allocate over $3 billion of clean energy investments into Tribal communities by 2030 with 80% of profits must be reinvested in new projects or into community economic benefits rather than being distributed to owners. The Company and investors are seeking to help solve the market gap in project finance in Indian Country through deploying a self-propelling model to develop more and more clean energy projects with tribal communities.

Navajo Power’s immediate priority is to cultivate an economic upgrade from coal to renewables for Tribal communities through developing gigawatts (GWs) of solar and storage projects as the closure of local coal plants accelerates. The Company identifies and pursues new project opportunities on Tribal lands by obtaining all agreements, permits, entitlements, and approvals necessary to build, finance, and operate such projects for 20+ years (together, the “development assets''). The Company then provides its technical expertise to Tribal governments to help guide the creation of policies and regulations that are conducive to clean energy development and preserve the tribal sovereignty and prioritize the rights of local stakeholders. To learn more about Navajo Power, visit navajopower.com.

