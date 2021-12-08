David L. Miller is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 Attorney of the Year in the State of Kansas

David L. Miller is due to be featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine, 2022 Q1 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 Attorney of the Year in the State of Kansas.

Wichita, KS December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- David L. Miller is the founding attorney of The Law Office of David L. Miller, Wichita, Kansas. He practices estate planning and probate, criminal law, civil law, and religious liberty-related claims. His passion for law ignited while working as a paralegal at Metmor Financial after graduating from college. In 1997, Mr. Miller joined Kansas State Appellate Defender Office as a paralegal and discovered his love for research and writing. In 2000, he completed a degree in History and Political Science at Washburn University. In 2004, he joined Ney and Adams Law Firm as a paralegal and became involved in Federal Death Penalty work. Following his passion, Mr. Miller enrolled in law school and earned his Juris Doctor in 2015 from the University of Missouri Kansas City. As a law student, he worked on the law review, served on the death penalty clinic, and interned at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Mr. Miller also worked with the Midwest Innocence Project and represented an innocent man before the Missouri Court of Appeals. Admitted to the Kansas State Bar, he commenced his legal career with Ney, Adams & Miller and specialized in criminal law, traffic, post-conviction, and appellate work. In 2020, Mr. Miller established his firm, The Law Office of David L. Miller, LLC. Since then, he has served his loyal clientele through his prestigious practice. As an expert in criminal and constitutional law, Mr. Miller enjoys reading, researching, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. He is also active with his local church community.

