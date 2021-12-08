Storage Made Easy and PoINT Storage Manager Announce New Partnership

The Enterprise File Fabric and PoINT Storage Manager: Flexible Data Access and Compliance in Hybrid Infrastructures.

London, CA December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PoINT Software & Systems and Storage Made Easy provide a powerful and flexible solution for data management in hybrid storage environments. This enables companies to meet the challenges of data growth, compliance and remote work.

The Enterprise File Fabric from Storage Made Easy is a data management solution for hybrid storage infrastructures and multi-cloud environments. Users can search, access, and share file and object storage through a global file system. Search and access are independent of the location of the data within the storage environment, and also independent of the user's location and device.

In combination with the tiering and archiving software PoINT Storage Manager, a comprehensive and powerful solution for data and storage management in hybrid infrastructures is created. The solution provides automated file tiering and archiving according to previously created rules. Thus, the storage location corresponding to its usage, age, etc. is chosen for the data. Users' familiar workflows are preserved, while storage systems are used much more efficiently.

The functional scope of the joint solution of Storage Made Easy and PoINT Software & Systems includes, among others, an active archive. The archiving of data is policy-based and automated. During its entire prescribed retention period the archived data is protected against modification and deletion in a legally compliant manner. Users also access the archived data transparently via the Enterprise File Fabric, regardless of whether the data is stored on a local file server or in the cloud.

"For our customers, the comprehensive search function and seamless data access via the Enterprise File Fabric platform open up many new application possibilities for PoINT Storage Manager," says Sebastian Klee, CMO at PoINT Software & Systems. Achim F. von Montigny, Sales Director Europe at Storage Made Easy adds: "The tiering and archiving features of PoINT Storage Manager improve the use of the flexible storage architecture within the Enterprise File Fabric and significantly facilitate the integration of different cloud solutions."

