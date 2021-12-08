Homeinc Creates the Stefano Barbosa Secret Santa Toy Drive

Homeinc, a real estate company in Florida, has just kicked off the first annual Stefano Barbosa Secret Santa Toy Drive in loving memory of their friend and co-worker, Stefano Barbosa. Stefano loved all things Christmas and was an avid biker and Lego fanatic. Homeinc is requesting donations of new bikes, bike helmets and Legos. All donations will be party of Santa's Workshop for foster children in Broward County.

Fort Lauderdale, FL December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Homeinc is happy to announce the launch of their Stefano Barbosa’s Secret Santa Toy Drive in memory of their friend and co-worker, Stefano Barbosa. The toy drive will take place through December 12th. Donations to the drive should be brought to Homeinc's headquarters located at 1830 W. Broward Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Homeinc is specifically asking for donations of children's bikes, bike helmets and Legos because Stefano was an avid biker and Lego enthusiast. Any other items are also welcome, and residents are encouraged to contribute however they can. The recipients of the gifts will be the children of Broward Voices Santa's Workshop for Foster Children in Broward County.

The gift exchange works by having people donate an unwrapped item to Homeinc, who will then deliver all of the gifts to Broward Voices Santa's Workshop. The Secret Santa tradition brings the employees of Homeinc together in a fun contribution to their community in memory of their co-worker, who loved Christmas and was known for his kind heart.

"Stefano was an amazing friend, colleague and person. He loved Christmas and always looked forward to the Homeinc Secret Santa gift exchange. We wanted to do something in his memory that would also bring joy to other people's lives," said Angela Letourneau of Homeinc. Some of the items regularly contributed to Secret Santa Gift Exchange in past years include board games, socks, candy, and gift cards.

The Stefano Barbosa’s Secret Santa Toy Drive will help to make the Christmas season brighter for children in need and is a fitting tribute to Stefano's memory. Homeinc encourages everyone in the community to participate and help make this toy drive a success.

Homeinc is a wholesale real estate company in Broward County, Florida and the former workplace of Mr. Barbosa. Contact them at info@homeinc.com for more information or bring a donation to their headquarters by December 12th. Thank you in advance for your support.

