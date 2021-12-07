ONYX Interactive Adds Celebrity Pilates Instructor & Chicago Bears Linebacker to Its Team as It Seeks to Reinvent the Pilates Industry

ONYX Interactive, a connected fitness company, is backed by husband and wife duo Liz and Christian Jones, a celebrity Pilates instructor and 8-year NFL veteran.

Chicago, IL December 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ONYX Interactive is excited to announce Liz and Christian Jones have joined the ONYX team as investors. In addition to their investment, Liz Jones will join the company as a master trainer. ONYX recently announced its plans to launch its at-home connected reformer and its digital instructor-led wellness platform focusing on Pilates and functional fitness on January 18, 2022.

Onyx is founded by Jonathan Montet, an avid tri-athlete, and co-founder Andrea Metcalf, a leading Pilates and celebrity fitness expert. The ONYX Reformer’s sleek, modular design and patent-pending dual-directional tension were designed for at-home use, offering users safe and effective reformer workouts with uninterrupted views of its digital programs. "Complete with a front and rear platform, the ONYX Reformer is the most functional reformer on the market. This is a perfect hybrid to a traditional reformer and the advanced megareformers," says Jonathan.

As professional athletes, both Liz and Christian understand the incredible benefits of Pilate-inspired workouts. "We are so excited to partner with such an innovative brand like ONYX. We believe that Pilates is the most efficient, low-impact way to strengthen your entire body, especially your core, from the inside out. We also know from experience that Pilates focuses on mind-body movement and correct postural alignment that helps promote athletic career longevity. We were instantly impressed by the innovation and design put into ONYX and knew we had to be a part of this brand," explains Liz and Christian.

“I am humbled and excited that Liz and Christian chose to support our brand. I am excited to have someone as talented as Liz as one of our master trainers. I look forward to Liz and Christian’s mentorship as we make ONYX the premiere connected fitness company,” says Jonathan.

About ONYX Interactive - ONYX Interactive is the leading connected fitness platform with a focus on Pilates and functional wellness. Its patent-pending, dual-directional reformer reimagines the at-home experience allowing users the ability to complete a workout with uninterrupted views. The ONYX digital platform provides instructor-led programming offering safe, effective, on-demand and live workouts for all fitness levels and abilities. ONYX is set to launch on January 18, 2022, on Indiegogo, with units shipping later in Q1.

