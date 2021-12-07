WriteTouch Consulting & Kimokeo Foundation Announce a 15-Grant Project Partnership to Create a Cultural Out-of-School Program for Fluent Hawaiian Speaking Youth

WriteTouch Consulting and Kimokeo Foundation partner on a 15-Grant project to create an out-of-school program.

Maui, HI December 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- WriteTouch Consulting, a leading grant writing and development consulting agency on Kaua'i, and Kimokeo Foundation on Maui is excited to announce their partnership on a 15-Grant project to create an out-of-school program which will serve youth who are fluent in the Hawaiian language on Maui.

The Kimokeo Foundation was founded in September 2015 by the Native Hawaiian, Kimokeo Kapahulehua. with a mission to preserve and perpetuate the Native Hawaiian culture, traditions, practices, language, and Maui’s environment through educational programs which benefit the people of Hawai'i.

“We are excited to journey with the Kimokeo Foundation and help them achieve their vision to create a safe space where Hawaiian language lays the foundation for youth to learn about the Hawaiian cultural traditions and practices, then go on to become Kumu, cultural practitioners, and leaders of tomorrow,” says Rozetta Williams, Founder, and CEO of WriteTouch Consulting.

"Our indigenous Hawaiian language is the center and heartbeat of our Hawaiian culture. Without it, we, as a native people, would be unable to continue our Hawaiian cultural practices and traditions. Thus, we are preserving our culture by using our native language in our education programming. We look forward to doing our part to perpetuate our culture by focusing on our upcoming generation of Hawaiian speakers and connecting them with our cultural practices,” commented Joylynn Paman, Executive Director of Kimokeo Foundation.

Please join them in spreading the word as we raise funds for rising Hawaiian cultural leaders and “Perpetuating the Hawaiian Culture, One Generation At A Time.”

