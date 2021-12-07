Na Lei Wili AHEC & WriteTouch Consulting 90-Grant Project for Funding Expansion and Growth of Hawai'i Health Career Programs

Na Lei Wili AHEC, a community-based nonprofit & WriteTouch Consulting, a premier grant writing agency, join forces to enhance Hawai'i Health Careers Programs.

Lihue, HI December 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Na Lei Wili Area Health Education Center (AHEC) is excited to partner with the Kaua’i-based company, WriteTouch Consulting, on a 90-Grant project to fund the expansion and growth of their health career programs in Hawai’i.

Established in 1997, Na Lei Wili AHEC focuses on serving medically underserved populations through its community-based nonprofit organization on Kaua’i. In 2002, the organization developed a highly successful health careers program in an innovative effort to proactively “Grow Our Own Healers.” Na Lei Wili AHEC provides a catalyst for our rural island communities to address the health workforce shortage, provide exploration and mentorship in the health career field, and a vehicle for community health outreach education and services.

Fran Becker, a Lihue resident, serves as the Executive Director for the organization and utilizes her experience as a health administrator in her role.

Na Lei Wili AHEC is the pipeline for preparing our youth as future health professionals through awareness, exploration, education, and recruitment activities. Funding is essential for providing these robust opportunities until we can push these students out of the pipeline and into our communities to serve where they are needed most.

“WriteTouch Consulting is very excited to be partnering with Na Lei Wili to support their community initiatives that provide exposure and opportunities for Kauai youth to health-related career fields,” says Rozetta Williams.

For an interview, to donate or learn more about Na Lei Wili AHEC, contact:

Fran Becker, Executive Director / Phone: 808-246-8986

Email: naleiwili@gmail.com

For an interview or to learn more about WriteTouch Consulting, contact:

Rozetta Williams, Founder & CEO / Phone: 808-635-8030

Email: rozetta@writetouch.consulting / Website: WriteTouch.Consulting

