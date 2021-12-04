Michael Colby's Ludlow Ladd in Concert Stars TikTok Teen Joshua Turchin

New York, NY December 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tickets are now available for Gerald Jay Markoe and Michael Colby’s comic Christmas tale, Ludlow Ladd in Concert, part of the Winter Rhythms series at Urban Stages in NYC. Urban Stages is located at: 259 West 30th Street (off of 8th Ave.). All tickets are $30 except the opening night Gala with Steve Ross. Please reserve your tickets now at tinyurl.com/6m7cmjdy.

There will be two performances: December 8th at 7PM and December 11th at 2PM.

This is a holiday show for the whole (vaccinated) family: a fusion of Oliver Twist and Fractured Fairy Tales. The cast so far includes as Ludlow, Joshua Turchin, the TikTok phenom who was the first teen in a major edition of FORBIDDEN BROADWAY; Shawna Hamic (Halston, Orange is the New Black) as Hester Grimble, Nick Lunetta as Tin Soldier, Isabel Robin as Daisy, Luke Naphat (Trevor: A New Musical, Corner of Bitter and Sweet), Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish) as Nestor Grimble, Megan Styrna as Prudence Grimble, Bel Canto Award Winner, Maureen Taylor, as Muriel/Missus Pinecones. The show is directed by Sara Louise Lazarus. Musical Direction by Michael Lavine. Written by Michael Colby (libretto) and Gerald Jay Markoe (music). Casting by Steven DeAngelis.

All attendees must show proof of vaccination and ID.

A prequel to Charlotte Sweet, Ludlow Ladd is part Dickens, part Gilbert and Sullivan, part Fractured Fairy Tale. This family operetta evolves through mock-Christmas carols and centers on Ludlow Ladd, a poor young orphan in Victorian Liverpool. It’s Christmas night and his birthday, and Ludlow wanders the streets searching for a home. The eccentric Grimbles take him to his house, already crammed with animals, plants, and Prudence, the Grimbles’ bratty daughter. After annoying the Grimbles, Ludlow is left alone with their Christmas tree. He is suddenly whisked to the Land of Yuletide Cheer where dreams can come true—resulting in a holiday miracle.

