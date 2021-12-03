UpStaged Entertainment Group, the biggest College/HS performing arts competition platform empowering the world's student performers to compete for live/digital national championships, and its NCPA subsidiary are following up on their acclaimed NPR-featured NCPA A Cappella and Step National Championships with the NCPA College DJ National Championship.

· Top-Ranked DJs Compete for $10K for Winners & Social Justice Charities in “March Madness”-style bracket

· “Spinning Sixteen” battle to become “Rave Eight” Regional Champions, earn NCPA DJ All-American Status, and win additional cash prizes

· Next Round: NCPA Regional Finals, Voting Starts Tuesday, Dec. 8

· NCPA DJ Championship Coverage Team includes ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth, NBA Twitch’s Jason Zone Fisher, Overtime’s Jessica Lucero, Singer-Songwriter Ebonique, and Ringling Brothers “The Last Ringmaster” Johnathan Lee Iverson

· College DJs compete in 32 DJ bracketed tourney in 8 Regions for $10K in cash prizes for DJs and Social/Environmental Justice Charities, $20K in Roland/V-MODA DJ equipment, and American DJ Association (ADJA) memberships

· Grammy Award-winning & Pro National Champion Celebrity DJ Panel selected DJs representing all major conferences including the Big 10, SEC, ACC, Pac 12, SWAC, and Northeast, as well as HBCUs and “Cinderella-School” underdogs

· Sponsors/Partners include music industry leader Roland/V-MODA, artist empowerment streaming platform Broadstream, leading DJ Trade Association ADJA, and global music philanthropy community SongHero

The 2-month tourney runs through 2 fan voting rounds (from the “Cue 32” to the “Spinning Sixteen” and “Rave Eight”) and 2 judging rounds (from the “Rave Eight” through the “Fast Track Four” to the finalists and champion). This next “Spinning Sixteen” Regional Finals voting round begins December 8 and determines the NCPA Regional Champions and NCPA DJ All-Americans.

Tourney selection was based on DJ skills, music selection, sound/energy, performance creativity, and audience engagement across musical styles/genres. DJs eligible to compete were (A) currently enrolled students or (B) 2020/21 graduates, giving those who lost performance time during the last 2 years additional competition opportunities, as the NCAA did for college athletes.

Winners are determined by fan voting and a star-studded celebrity DJ judging panel including Disco Mix Club (DMC) U.S. Champion DJ Immortal and Grammy Award-winning Producer DJ Babey Drew. Regional, semifinal, and final round winners share $20,000 in DJ equipment and cash prizes totaling $10,000, split with their chosen social justice or environmental charity.

“CUE 32” Round Results to Reach NCPA “Spinning Sixteen”

(Conference in Parentheses)

Northeast Region Bracket

The first major upset came out of the Northeast Region, where #2 overall seed and regional top seed DJ Nico Oso of Drexel was sent off by #4 DJ Senoff of Merrimack College, 55%-45%. Berklee College of Music’s DJ Icruyn seeded #3, bounced #2 DJ Dex of Northeastern by a decisive 61%-39% margin, a double beat-down for the Colonial Athletic Association.

#4 Merrimack (Northeast) DJ Senoff vs #3 Berklee College of Music (NEWMAC) DJ Icruyn

Mid-Atlantic Region

The Mid-Atlantic features the Championship’s smallest school, but region #1 seed McDaniel College’s DJ KK Little Green Terror That Could came up Big, routing Hampton’s DJ Morriscode, 56.0%-44.0%. The tourney’s overall #3 seed now faces Buffalo State’s DJ MC East, the SUNYAC upstart who toppled the bracket’s other HBCU contestant, Howard’s DJ NXXJ, 53.2%-46.8%.

#1 McDaniel (Centennial) DJ KK vs. #2 Buffalo State (SUNYAC) DJ East

Midwest Region Bracket

In the Midwest, another stunner unfolded as neighbors Capital University, with #1 overall ranked DJ B-Renn, and Ohio State, repped by DJ Moon Light, waged an Arch City battle. It was the Buckeye Moon who eclipsed the Comets’ B-Renn, 50.8%-49.2%. He’ll have his hands full with Northwestern’s DJ Monty, who extinguished UIC Flames’ DJ Mike Marino, 51.9%-48.1%, in a Windy City spinners battle.

#4 Ohio State (Big Ten) DJ Moon Light vs. #2 Northwestern (Big Ten) DJ Monty

South Region Bracket

Down in the South Region, it was something of a Carolina border war with North Carolina State’s top-seeded DJ Nyghtro taking out College of Charleston’s DJ Milli Marco, 53.5%-46.5%. He’ll next draw Jackson State’s DJ Dally B, the #3 seed who roughed up DJ Riff Roadie from UNC Charlotte, 53.5%-46.5%. It’s on with the ACC vs. the SWAC.

#1 North Carolina State (ACC) DJ Nyghtro vs #3 Jackson State (SWAC) DJ Dally B

Southeast Region Bracket

The Southeast had among both the widest and closest victory margins with Miami Dade’s top-seeded DJ Smoove (The Rough) crossing out SAE Expression College’s DJ Crxtian by a 61.9%-38.1% margin and #3 Atlanta Institute of Music’s DJ Herbalessie weeding out Palm Beach State College’s DJ Moose, 50.8%-49.2%. So, it’s a Florida-Georgia line “meant to be” match-up for a Rave 8 spot.

#1 Miami Dade (FCSAA) DJ Smoove (The Rough) vs. #3 Atlanta Institute of Music and Media (n/a) DJ Herbalessie

Southwest Region Bracket

Texas took on Florida in both sides of the Southwest bracket, and it was an even split. Top seed Florida A&M’s DJ Zoe Crazy routed Angelo State Rams’ DJ G-Smooth, 59.5%-40.5%, while Texas A&M’s DJ Fula zapped DJ Xander of Florida State, 51.6%-48.4%, to set up another Florida-Texas battle, and another SWAC vs. the SEC match-up, next week.

#1 Florida A&M (SWAC) DJ Zoe Crazy vs. #3 Texas A&M (SEC) DJ Fula

Northwest Region Bracket

The Northwest Region seeds held true, with #1 seed University of Washington’s DJ Gregory earning a Husky 56.6%-43.4% triumph over University of New Mexico’s DJ Marvelous and #2 seed DJ Jamo of the University of Denver skiing past University of Colorado’s DJ Grad13NT, 58.6%-41.4%. It will be the Pac 12 against the Summit for a Rave 8 berth.

#1 Washington (Pac 12) DJ Gregory vs. #2 Denver (Summit) DJ Jamo

West Region Bracket

Two of the biggest blowouts came in the all-Golden State West Region, as #1 seed Cal State San Bernardino’s DJ Deadloop dumped DJ Primetrax of the University of the Redlands, 62.6%-37.4%, and #3 seed UCLA’s DJ Ben Busy wiped-out Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s DJ Wolf & Zero, 68.0%-32.0%.

#1 Cal State San Bernardino (CCAA) DJ Deadloop vs. #2 UCLA (Pac 12) DJ Ben Busy

Upstaged Partners/Sponsors

Roland // V-MODA // Roland Cloud is a top DJing equipment provider, developing a steady stream of world-leading technologies and trendsetting products that have inspired creators and helped define entire musical genres. Founded in 1972, Roland is dedicated to introducing new value to the musical instrument and multimedia markets, keeping the brand on the cutting edge as they continue to expand into new areas such as V-MODA (headphones, earphones, and other mobile audio products combining style and top of the line technology) and Roland Cloud (subscription service for software synthesis systems).

Broadstream is a new, free-for-the-user, arts and arts-adjacent streaming platform featuring original content that showcases art that meets the moment, specifically curated for young, engaged, and diverse viewers. Broadstream proudly empowers and features artists who have too often been historically marginalized, dedicating their platform to amplifying their voices in pursuit of artistic justice.

The American Disc Jockey Association (ADJA) is the world's leading DJ trade association helping DJs build and grow their business. It provides education, networking, and support, from their online video campus and discounts on medical/business insurance to free website hosting. ADJA supports DJs against illegal music pool sites and media sources attacking DJs or minimizing their entertainment world importance. ADJA sponsors trade shows, seminars, webinars, and amazing events like the NCPA College DJ Championship.

SongHero is the premiere global marketplace for Musicians, Producers and Songwriters who care about making the world a better, fairer place, partnering with worldwide philanthropies to create opportunities for songwriters to connect with like-minded fans to help charities and nonprofits grow their donor and fan base. SongHero opens vital new songwriter and musician income streams via the tokenization of songs and NFTs to more than one million charities enabling artists to become passionate ambassador-influencers for their causes.

UpStaged Entertainment Group is a NYC-based diversified performing arts platform empowering the world’s student performers to compete for live/digital national championships, like student athletes, across 20+ genres (e.g., step, comedy, a cappella) in premier venues and on virtual platforms, from Lincoln Center to Zoom. Operating under its NCPA and National High School Performing Arts (NHSPA)TM brands, UpStaged brings cohesiveness to historically siloed performing arts communities.

