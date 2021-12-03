Episcopal Community Services Names Julia Nemon Montijo COO

Episcopal Community Services (ECS) has named Julia Nemon Montijo as the new Chief Operating Officer. In her role as COO, Nemon Montijo will be responsible for ECS's operations, including its Head Start and Housing & Clinical Services programs IT, Accounting, Facilities, and Nutrition Services. ECS serves more than 7,000 people in San Diego County, providing social services focusing on early childhood development, homelessness, mental health, and substance use disorder treatment.

San Diego, CA December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Episcopal Community Services (ECS) has named Julia Nemon Montijo as the new Chief Operating Officer. Nemon Montijo has a long-standing history of developing and strengthening organizations focused on global public health and community development. In her role as COO, Nemon Montijo will be responsible for ECS’s operations, including its Head Start and Housing & Clinical Services programs IT, Accounting, Facilities, and Nutrition Services.

"Julia is a thoughtful leader of people and operations with deep experience in program development and delivery, business operations, budgeting, and grants compliance. She is passionate about serving her community, which makes her a great fit for the ECS team!" Elizabeth Fitzsimons, ECS Chief Executive Officer, said. "Julia joins ECS at an exciting time of growth and opportunity, and her strengths and talents will be critical as we expand ECS's impact in our community."

"I look forward to complementing a dynamic and committed team of individuals who are working hard to make San Diego more equitable and just, from ensuring access to early childhood education to providing families with the support they need to thrive during one of the most challenging times in history," Nemon Montijo said.

Before joining ECS, Nemon Montijo served as the Director, Operations and Organizational Capacity Strengthening for Project Concern International (PCI). Nemon Montijo led the development, implementation, and improvement of financial, administrative, operational, and programmatic strategies and solutions.

Nemon Montijo has a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Pitzer College and a Master's Degree in International Development from George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.

About Episcopal Community Services

Serving God by serving those in need through programs that foster hope and dignity, ECS inspires children, empowers adults, and transforms communities by providing vital, high-quality social services that focus on early childhood education and development, homelessness, mental health, and substance use disorder treatment. Last year, ECS served more than 7,000 San Diegans. For more information, please visit ecscalifornia.org.

