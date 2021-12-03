Storage Made Easy Inks M&E Channel Distribution Partnership with Global Distribution

The Enterprise File Fabric solution for Media and Entertainment is now part of Global Distributions' product portfolio.

London, CA December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Storage Made Easy and Global Distribution announced a new distribution partnership which brings the Enterprise File Fabric™ for Media and Entertainment into Global Distribution’s product portfolio.

The Enterprise File Fabric provides a one-of-a-kind secure media management solution that addresses the unique challenges of the Media and Entertainment industry.

Some of the features and benefits that the Enterprise File Fabric for M&E offers are:

Unified Namespace for Hybrid Assets: The File Fabric provides a single common interface across all public / private data stores from which to view, manage and define collaboration and security controls. It doesn’t matter if media data is located on-premises, NAS, object storage, private and public clouds, or SaaS applications; the Enterprise File Fabric is able to provide a single common interface to all assets.

Large File Transfer Acceleration: The Enterprise File Fabric platform provides a unique transfer acceleration feature called M-Stream® which speeds up the uploading, downloading, and copying of very large assets. This works with Tier 1, Tier 2 and Archive storage and works from storage to end user desktop, from storage platform to storage platform, or even rack-to-rack in the data centre.

VPN-Less Remote Access to assets stored on SMB Shares: SMBStream™ is a site-to-site gateway that provides end users accelerated, secure access to office bound such as NAS/SAN, or cloud bound such Amazon FSx or Azure files, and SMB shares. Speeds can be as much 30x faster than using a traditional UDP VPN.

Metadata Extraction: The File Fabric indexes media assets and extracts metadata making it easier to classify, search and find data. Integrations are provided into best of breed video AI technology, such as Google Vision.

Nick Warburton, Director at Global Distribution said, “When I first looked at SME’s Enterprise File Fabric™ I was extremely impressed. There is no question that this is a must have software solution for companies that are looking for a way to unite on-cloud and on-premises file and object storage infrastructure, and provide an indexed global file system, that can accelerate end user and application workflows, at the same time as providing required access control and security. Global has always sought out the best of breed technology solutions and is delighted to be able to offer Storage Made Easy to our worldwide network of resellers.”

Jim Liddle, Storage Made Easy CEO said, “With the File Fabric for Media we are able to differentiate and increase the value Global Distribution brings to their channel resellers whilst SME gains the benefit of a smart, savvy distribution partner operating across Europe in the M&E space.”

