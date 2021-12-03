Storage Made Easy Releases a Number of Multi-Cloud Customer Case Studies for the Finance, M&E and Manufacturing Verticals

Storage Made Easy has released several customer success stories that demonstrate the strength of its Enterprise File Fabric solution in hybrid multi-cloud storage scenarios.

London, CA December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Storage Made Easy have released a number of multi-cloud customer success stories highlighting the strength and versatitilty of its Enterprise File Fabric solution in hybrid multi-cloud file and object scenarios for almost any industry vertical.

Finance

· Adams Wealth Advisors – The registered investment advisory firm needed to adapt to their increasing remote working force. The Enterprise File Fabric offered them remote working support, security, governance and collaboration all together in one turnkey service in the cloud. Jonathan Dursteler, Director of Technology at Adams Wealth Advisors, said: “the transition to the cloud has been pretty easy and our users have been using the system seamlessly.” He adds: “we are pleased and happy with the File Fabric and have streamlined our processes while also improving our security and compliance.”

· Asia United Bank (AUB) – Headquartered in the Philippines, this bank has grown rapidly recently putting legacy systems under strain. Consequently it undertook a revision of systems, including enhancing data accessibility for end users coupled with disaster recovery. SME’s Enterprise File Fabric, was deployed to 1000 bank staff, enabling end users to securely access data from the Cloudian object storage as well as all the bank’s existing cloud and on premises data. All data is encrypted, all movements are recorded in secure audit logs, providing total confidence for the bank and its customers. The Enterprise File Fabric enables the bank’s staff to share information both internally and externally simply and securely.

· Top Tier Bank – The Enterprise File Fabric provided secure end user access, object storage file services, governance and compliance for one of the largest investment and custodial banks in the world. The bank uses the File Fabric Cloud Drive, which makes data in Cloudian HyperStore® object storage look and behave like a network drive in Windows Explorer. From the user perspective, the MD said: “that was the big win for us. We migrated the data to object storage, and it was completely transparent to our users. It worked just like it did before. To the users, it is just another home drive.”

Manufacturing

· Miller Castings - The manufacturing company decided they needed a better system to organize and manage their digital archive while also reducing the cost of storage. They decided to implement the Enterprise File Fabric to manage access to the digital archives along with Cloudian HyperStore® for on-premises object storage. The File Fabric has provided a single namespace for data, reduced data complexity and improved ROI by facilitating the use of a multi-cloud object storage environment.

Engineering

· Teague Nall and Perkins, Inc. (TNP) - This professional civil engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture firm uses the Nasuni file services platform, which provides an SMB interface to object storage data stored on Azure. When faced with the challenge of remote access to SMB files and disparate Cloud Silos TNP chose the File Fabric to simplify and consolidate their file and storage access. IT Director Todd Dughman said: “For TNP consolidation of data – to Nasuni – and security – to Active Directory on the File Fabric has been the key to streamlining internal and external collaboration processes, while making life easier for TNP staff and the IT team in particular. Now we don’t need to juggle data across multiple platforms. I am incredibly happy with the outcome.”

Media and Entertainment

· Arsenal Football Club - The media group at UK Premier League Football Club Arsenal F.C. adopted the File Fabric to help with their media data management, providing a tool that allows them to operate with large media assets quickly and securely. The File Fabric was integrated within Arsenal’s existing on-premises and on- cloud object storage, providing a "single pane of glass" view for external users like editors, journalists and administrators alike. The media team has also deployed the use of the File Fabric’s M-stream® File Transfer Acceleration feature for which they are transparently and easily moving assets between storage tiers and end-users desktops.

· Music Production and Distribution Company - Collaboration with artists, producers, directors, and other players in the industry was at the core of the creative process in this company. The File Fabric allowed the company to move away from transferring files using FTP, to using shared links to provide files to external parties and being able to receive files with ‘DropFolders’ from external users. The customer also discovered they could make use of other valuable features: “The thing about the File Fabric is that there are so many features built-in that we keep finding value. For example, the ability to playback audio and video from the browser without having to download the files has been phenomenal. This feature we had not considered when we licensed the software and it is one our users love. It enables them to verify an asset that it is the right file before they download.”

· Global North American Broadcaster – The initial challenge was related to how the broadcaster could obtain timely access to video data stored, while controlling the growth in storage costs. The Storage Made Easy File Fabric for Media provided 3 main value points for the broadcaster: Vastly accelerate downloads from Cloudian storage to content producers desktop through M-Stream® feature; indexing of Media Content for enhanced search and classification and encryption and ultra secure sharing of media assets.

