Executive Leadership Coaching in High Demand, Mariposa Leadership, Inc. Brings on Four New Coaches and Celebrates 25 Years in Business

San Francisco, CA December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- While some businesses pulled back on leadership development during the pandemic, many continued to use executive coaches to support high-level leaders as they navigated through unprecedented uncertainty.

And now, businesses are beginning to turn to the future with more optimism and are doubling-down on developing their leaders again. Leaders need support to manage remote and hybrid organizations/teams, craft strategy, influence effectively, and be innovative to stay ahead of the curve.

Mariposa Leadership Inc., COO, Tawny Lees adds: “We continue to hear from executives how much they value highly experienced and skilled coaches who can quickly and deeply understand them, their business, and their team/organization. A consultative coach who keenly focuses on them, connects with their broader support system of boss, HR partner, stakeholders, and interacts with them on whatever 'platform' is best for the way they learn.”

To keep up with demand and to continue to provide a diversity of highly experienced coaches, in the last year, Mariposa has added four new executive leadership coaches — Alan Gellman and Donna Stoneham from the San Francisco Bay Area; Craig Coffey from Dallas; and Rini Fonseca-Sabune from New York City.

These executive leadership coaches join a flourishing Mariposa team celebrating 25 years in the business of coaching tech leaders.

About the team expansion and milestone, CEO and Founder, Sue Bethanis says: “Couldn’t be more proud of our team of coaches — their broad experience, their diverse backgrounds, and most importantly, their warmth and commitment to others’ well-being. Like our clients, we have weathered the pandemic storm — and learned a lot — and we continue to be a resource to leaders in a variety of ways. Whether it’s supporting them in creating the “water cooler” in a Zoom environment or looking around the corner to (yet another) Next Normal or dealing with truly stressed-out team members (or themselves). It is crazy we have been at this for 25 years, and with all sincerity, I hope we are around for the next 25 as well.”

About Mariposa Leadership, Inc.

Since its founding in 1996 by Sue Bethanis, Mariposa Leadership, Inc. has been sought by the Bay Area’s most successful companies for their expertise in executive leadership coaching. High-tech and other cutting-edge industries rely on Mariposa’s individual and executive team coaching programs to accelerate leadership performance. In 2020, the San Francisco Business Times named Mariposa Leadership, Inc. to its Top 50 list of “Largest LGBTQ-Owned Businesses” in the Greater Bay Area. Sue Bethanis is the author of the well-received business book Leadership Chronicles of a Corporate Sage, and hosts Mariposa’s monthly leadership forum, WiseTalk, as well as Mariposa’s bi-weekly community Zoom room for coaches, WiseSpace.

