"A Still Small Voice" Book to be Published and Podcast Launched with Timeless Sermons and Life Lessons from Legendary Pastor and Broadcaster

Birmingham, AL December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- When the son of one of Birmingham, Alabama’s most prolific figures opened his father’s closet to retrieve boxes of decades-old, yellowed, typewritten pages containing sermons and thoughts his father penned and preached over the years, he knew that this treasure had to be shared with the world.

While the pages were aged, the words written and delivered by the late Rev. Dr. Erskine Faush, Sr., who would have celebrated his 90th birthday today, are timeless.

“A Still Small Voice: A memoir of life lessons, collection of sermons and commentaries,” is a collection of curated sermons by Faush along with commentaries and reflections from other thought leaders who knew him and continue to change lives. The work is also a tribute to the elder Faush that follows the documentary film ON AIR produced by his son, Rev. Dr. Erskine “Chuck” Faush, Jr., a pastor, curator, and managing partner of The FSE Company.

“I am sharing what some might call history and what others might call holy,” said Faush, Jr., while sitting in the basement fellowship hall at his father’s longest pastoral post, Metropolitan AME Zion Church in downtown Birmingham.

In “A Still Small Voice,” Faush, Jr., himself a pastor, broadcaster and curator, takes messages that were not simply powerful yesterday but powerful today because they transformed moments into movements. Composed by his father, Faush, Jr. delivers them in printed and multi media format that that embodies the scripture of serving this present age. The book is scheduled to be published in late 2022, while the companion podcast launches January 1, 2022. Faush, Jr. states, “You’ll be engaged, educated and empowered.”

Rev. Erskine Faush, Sr., was the voice of a generation and a City during the Civil Rights Movement that was fomented in Birmingham, Alabama that galvanized the nation and the world. In addition to the church pulpit, Faush, Sr. also commanded the attention of thousands on radio airwaves as a perennial broadcaster.

For the younger Faush, this latest project continues a tradition that began in radio and evolved into television having hosted and produced national broadcasts across multiple platforms and outlets.

The title of the book was inspired by one of Rev. Faush’s sermons which Faush, Jr. used to deliver the eulogy for his father.

“It is based on the Old Testament story of when the prophet was looking for God, listening for his voice. It didn’t come in the wind, the earthquake, the fire, but it came in a still, small voice. The lesson then and now is paying attention to what we believe are extraordinary moments but the ordinary moments, each defining who we are and what we become. In a twist of irony, as he prepared the eulogy, he found the final page of his father’s message was missing, creating the unique opportunity for him to complete it,” says Faush, Jr.

When asked about the magnanimity and irony of the moment, Faush, Jr. had this to say, “With both fear and faith, I literally finish his sermon. There was a fifth page that was missing and after quiet surreal moments of reflection that this page I’m sure as all others my Mom had typed for him and noisy moments of battling tears of joy and pain, his sermon from him was now for him and about him. This bigger than life voice who had helped so many was now hearing The voice he preached.”

Now others will be challenged to listen to the “still, small voice.”

