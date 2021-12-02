Postured Enterprise Launches a Media Agency for Network Marketers and Entrepreneurs in the Direct Sales Industry

Bringing partnerships and brand recognition to an industry-created to help families and individuals acquire financial freedom.

Silver Spring, MD December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Postured Enterprise announces the launch of the first-ever brand development, marketing, and media relation agency dedicated to the home-based business and network marketing industry - an agency dedicated to creating opportunities and celebrating options to live abundantly and on your terms.

Self-employment from home is the new generational standard

The DSA reports that the network marketing industry is still worth more than $38 billion, up from $28 billion in 2009. “If I would be given a chance to start all over again, I would choose Network Marketing.” - Bill Gates, software developer, investor, author, and philanthropist. Postured Enterprise noticed a lack of representations in the home-based, direct sales, and network marketing industry.

Realizing the power in the industry and stability for stay-at-home parents, underrepresented minorities, and those needing to generate additional resources; Postured Enterprise's goal is to bring viability, partnerships, and resources necessary. The industry itself has created more 6-figure income earners, millionaires, and multiple millionaires than any other industry. It is a platform based on worth ethic, determination, and personal development. “The importance of this isn't about the financial gain, but the generational stability and legacy these individuals will create,” says Joshua U. Hargrove, Postured Enterprise’s Owner, and CEO.

Joshua Uwe’l is the curator and mastermind behind Postured Enterprise and the viral hashtag, #BrandYourMLM, and #AccessTheBrand. He has more than 17 years of experience in the network marketing and media field. His vast experience includes non-profit development, establishing a large and lucrative network marketing team, and helping individuals within the industry grace the magazine covers of Black Enterprise, Home Business, Success, and Networking Times. Mr. Uwe’l has also had clients featured in Forbes Magazine, BET online, and headline several national campaigns. Joshua has worked with WeTV, VH1, The Human Rights Campaign, and assisted with national campaigns with Under Armour, Nike, and the Center for Disease Control.

Postured Enterprise's services are designed to create organic growth and through timely placement, relationship building, partnership development, media relations, and creative storytelling. Postured Enterprise is here to support and bring exposure to a revolutionary industry that is creating career and financial stability for generations.

About Postured Enterprise:

Postured Enterprise is a full-service brand development, marketing, media relations, and social development agency dedicated to creating and spotlighting opportunities for entrepreneurs in the direct sales and home-based business industry.

Follow the brand on all social media platforms: @BrandYourMLM

Contact Information:

Postured Enterprise

Joshua Uwel

240-354-5880

Contact via Email

www.brandyourmlm.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/850367

Press Release Distributed by PR.com