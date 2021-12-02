Counsellors Title Agency Celebrates Its 25th Year in Business

Ralph Aponte's agency continues to exceed customer expectations with over 40,000 orders since 1996 and over $15 billion in property values.

Toms River, NJ December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Counsellors Title Agency, Inc., www.counsellorstitle.net, announced that on December 2, it celebrated its twenty-fifth year in business. Ralph Aponte, president and founder of the agency with a staff of over 40 employees and industry professionals, has delivered its unwavering signature title insurance service in more transactions in the past year than in any other year in its history.

This year, 2021, also marks a string of achievements in which it was recognized with the Premier Agent Award for 2020 by Old Republic Title Company, its highest honor, for the fourth year in a row.

In addition to its Toms River headquarters, Counsellors has opened new branch offices in Monmouth, Morris and Union Counties. Counsellors Title has consistently provided swift and knowledgeable title insurance settlement and search expertise for thousands of New Jersey’s attorneys, loan officers, Realtors, borrowers and purchasers. Since its inception, it has focused on customer satisfaction, resolving title issues with solutions, without sacrificing an assiduous attention to every detail of the title process.

Counsellors Title Agency continues to offer to Realtors, lenders and customers real estate title services they have come to depend upon. As an independent agent of Old Republic Title Insurance Company, they benefit from the strength that Old Republic offers as one of the nation’s largest title insurance underwriters.

Counsellors Title is the culmination of the career of Ralph Aponte, its founder, who began as a title searcher in 1983. Through his hard work and collegial enthusiasm and reputation for providing superior service, he was able to grow the Counsellors Title title/escrow agency business into one of New Jersey’s premier property agencies.

“Though there are many factors that have contributed to Counsellors Title’s success, behind them all are the people who bring the definition of commitment to a new level. Their deep understanding of our clients’ customers in the context of the real estate world have made our agency a first choice for hundreds of New Jersey’s best real estate professionals,” stated Ralph Aponte, President and Founder of Counsellors Title Agency, Inc. “Throughout New Jersey’s boom and bust economies, Counsellors has learned to service our clients with the same quality standards. You can’t discount professionalism. We look forward to continuing to deliver our signature ‘glitch-free’ service through 2021 and for the next quarter century,” said Ralph Aponte.

Counsellors Title Agency serves all 21 counties in New Jersey.

About Counsellors Title and Ralph Aponte

Ralph Aponte, a lifelong New Jersey resident, began his business career as a title searcher in 1983. Counsellors Title Agency today is one of New Jersey’s premier property title agencies, writing thousands of policies for home owners, businesses and institutions since inception. Now with nearly 40 years’ experience specializing in title insurance and title research, Ralph has built his repertoire of business tools to include management, commercial and business development.

For more information, please contact Ralph Aponte, 732.914.1400, or by email: ralph@counsellorstitle.com or go to the company website for a free quote or more information.

Contact Information:

Counsellors Title

Ralph Aponte

732-914-1400

Contact via Email

www.counsellorstitle.net

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/850336

Press Release Distributed by PR.com