 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SkySparc Moves to 24/7 Service Model with New Sri Lanka Office

PR.com  
December 02, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Share:

SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is extending client support and project delivery to a 24/7 service model through the establishment of an office in Sri Lanka.

Stockholm, Sweden December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This strategic initiative will enhance client value by increasing capacity across all aspects of SkySparc’s operations, including outsourced support, project delivery, research and development, and cloud-based services. SkySparc is already recruiting additional staff with a view to expanding the Colombo-based team early next year.

Daniel Alenius, head of outsourced support, SkySparc, said: “SkySparc’s ability to deliver outsourced support on a follow-the-sun basis will provide significant added value to clients in the Asia region and beyond. It will enable us to provide expert advice and support across all time zones, and even more rapid problem resolution.”

Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc, said: “SkySparc has expanded its service offering and grown its revenue strongly again this year. Our new Sri Lanka facility represents an important strategic investment and a natural consequence of this success. Customer service has always been central to SkySparc’s philosophy and this announcement marks a new phase in that commitment.”

Contact Information:
SkySparc
Cathrina Henriksen Cabrera
+33 6 289 874 24
Contact via Email
www.skysparc.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/850307

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com