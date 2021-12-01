Cal Coast Cares Foundation Awards Over $40,000 in Grants to Local Educators

San Diego, CA December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has awarded more than $40,000 in grants to local educators this year, bringing the total amount of grants and student scholarships awarded since 2015 to over $550,000.

The non-profit foundation awards educator grants, annually, ranging from $500 to $2,000 throughout San Diego and Riverside counties. These grants support academic projects and curricula that advance any of the STREAM fields (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) intended to promote lifelong learning.

“Cal Coast understands that additional funding can make an impact for educators who are working on creative and innovative ways to enrich classroom learning and engagement. The goal of the Cal Coast Cares Foundation is to widen the path to academic success through meaningful educator grants and student scholarships,” said Todd Lane, president and CEO of Cal Coast Credit Union and board member of the Cal Coast Cares Foundation.

Educators in K-12 public, private or charter schools, community and state colleges/universities in San Diego or Riverside counties have the opportunity to submit a grant application detailing the ways they will utilize the funds to enhance learning and support accessibility of materials to students within their classroom. Educators awarded the latest round of grants plan to use them for resources such as audio visual equipment, robotics projects, books, and specialized art supplies.

Beth Duncan, teacher at Rancho Minerva Middle School shared, “The educator grant will allow us to purchase cutting-edge technology that will help my students produce and compete in local, state, and national film competitions. Thanks to the Cal Coast Cares Foundation, our video production program will have a new camera and lens for our young filmmakers.”

The Cal Coast Cares Foundation was established by California Coast Credit Union in 2015 as a non-profit organization to give back to the community by providing scholarship opportunities for local students and grants for educators. For more information on the Cal Coast Cares Foundation or ways that you can support the foundation, visit: www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation.

About California Coast Credit Union

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.

Contact Information:

California Coast Credit Union

Robert Scheid

858-635-5132

Contact via Email

www.calcoastcu.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/850293

Press Release Distributed by PR.com