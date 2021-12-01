Real Estate Boss Team to Hold Free Milk & Cookies with Santa Event in Manalapan, NJ

The Real Estate Boss and his Team from Coldwell Banker Realty are sponsoring a free event to the public. Milk & Cookies with Santa will be an interactive event, they will serve milk and cookies. You can take pictures with Santa, please remember to bring your cell phones and cameras.

The Real Estate Boss and his Team from Coldwell Banker Realty are sponsoring a free event to the public. Milk & Cookies with Santa will be an interactive event, they will serve milk and cookies. You can take pictures with Santa, please remember to bring your cell phones and cameras.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. It is located at the Coldwell Banker Realty office, 335 Rt. 9 South, Manalapan, NJ 07726. It is in the Summerton Plaza.

Join them as they partner with Toys for Tots and work to provide toys for millions of underprivileged children. Please bring new unwrapped toys for donation. This is completely voluntary. The event itself is Free.

About Mitch Cohen & The Real Estate Boss Team

Mitchel Cohen, The Real Estate Boss is a successful agent and Team Leader, he has been awarded the Circle of Excellence Award 6 consecutive years. He has sold hundreds of homes since he began his real estate career back in 2004. He is a licensed Realtor in both New Jersey & New York. He recently started his own team, The Real Estate Boss Team.

For more information, please visit www.RealEstateBossHomes.com or call 917-715-2047.

