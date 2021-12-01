Alabama Attorney, Jeff Blackwell, Selected for 2021 Mid-South Super Lawyers List

The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2021 Mid-South Super Lawyers list for the 8th consecutive year. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state.

Huntsville, AL December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2021 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. This marks the 8th consecutive year Mr. Blackwell has been selected for inclusion.

Super Lawyers is a nationwide rating service for outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is rigorous. It includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent candidate research and peer reviews across specific practice areas. The result is a comprehensive listing of exceptional attorneys. The Blackwell Law Firm continues to receive recognition for its practice in Alabama personal injury law.

The Blackwell Law Firm focuses entirely on Alabama personal injury law. From its office in Huntsville, the firm handles serious personal injury cases statewide. The firm handles cases including automobile accidents and injuries, commercial truck crashes, workplace injuries, workers' compensation trials, construction accidents, dangerous drug / defective medical device claims, and wrongful death litigation. All attorneys at the firm have obtained the highest peer ratings and are regularly asked to teach personal injury seminars to other professionals. Outside the courtroom, firm attorneys teach, write and advocate for safer roadways, safer products and safer workplaces.

