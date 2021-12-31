Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BMTX, CERN, SEAC, OCDX, QDEL; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

BM Technologies, Inc. BMTX concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Sound Bank ("FSB"). Under the terms of the proposed merger, BMTX will pay up to $7.22 in cash for each share of FSB common stock or approximately $23 million in aggregate consideration, subject to certain conditions and adjustments. If you are a BMTX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cerner Corporation CERN concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Oracle Corporation for $95.00 per share. If you are a Cerner shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Triller Hold Co LLC. If you are a SeaChange shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc OCDX concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Quidel Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share, with Ortho shareholders expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company. with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc. If you are an Ortho shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Quidel Corporation QDEL concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc. If you are a Quidel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

