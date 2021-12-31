Food Recall Warning - Certain Save on Foods brand combo meals recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brands: Save on Foods
- Product: Certain combo meals
- Companies: Save-on-Foods
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Multiple food item
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Save on Foods
Lemon chicken combo meal
450 g
0 056364 901057
Packed on 2021.DE.29 Best Before 2022.JA.02
Packed on 2021.DE.28
Best Before 2022.JA.01
Packed on 2021.DE.27
Best Before 2021.DE.31
Save on Foods
Sweet & sour pork meal
450 g
0 056364 901064
Packed on 2021.DE.29 Best Before 2022.JA.02
Packed on 2021.DE.28
Best Before 2022.JA.01
Packed on 2021.DE.27
Best Before 2021.DE.31
Save on Foods
Ginger beef combo meal
450 g
0 056364 901071
Packed on 2021.DE.29 Best Before 2022.JA.02
Packed on 2021.DE.28
Best Before 2022.JA.01
Packed on 2021.DE.27
Best Before 2021.DE.31
Save on Foods
Honey garlic chicken combo meal
450 g
0 280155 908998
Packed on 2021.DE.29 Best Before 2022.JA.02
Packed on 2021.DE.28
Best Before 2022.JA.01
Packed on 2021.DE.27
Best Before 2021.DE.31
Issue
Save-on-Foods is recalling certain Save on Foods brand combo meals from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
