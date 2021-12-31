NASDAQ:NLOK (Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Symantec Corporation NLOKSYMC that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching.
The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for over $70 million dollars.
Symantec Corporation NLOKSYMC investors that purchased between MAY 11, 2017 and OCTOBER 31, 2018 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our NASDAQ:NLOK SYMC Lawsuit Settlement website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case. Your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. If you do not act, you may permanently forfeit your right to recover on this claim.
According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the company made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: Symantec's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient, Symantec's later disclosed "reporting of certain Non-GAAP measures including those that could impact executive compensation programs" would lead to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the SEC, and as a result, Symantec's public statements were materially false and misleading. As such, the rights of investors in the company may have been negatively affected.
Symantec Corporation NLOKSYMC investors that purchased between MAY 11, 2017 and OCTOBER 31, 2018 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our NASDAQ:NLOK SYMC Lawsuit Settlement website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case.
Receive alerts about potential class action lawsuits that may affect you by visiting the Class Action Lawsuit Center website.
Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit our website to learn more about our firm.
SOURCE Kyros Law
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.