Local Law Firm Pledges $10,000 and Firm Attorneys Will Offer No Cost Advice for Families Impacted by Marshall Fire

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to help the local community in the wake of the devastating fires that ravaged Boulder County Thursday night, Burnham Law has partnered with The Meadors Masters Foundation to raise money for all families impacted.

Burnham Law founding partner Todd Burnham says, "We are heartbroken for our beautiful community and for all of those who have lost their homes, have been evacuated or have been impacted by these devastating fires in Boulder County."

Anyone interested in donating should click the link at the top of the Burnham Law website.

Any impacted families can likewise visit https://burnhamlaw.com or call 720.845.7001 to discuss your situation and get no-cost advice on the best way to move forward.

About Burnham Law: Burnham Law is an elite litigation firm in Colorado with offices in Boulder, Denver (Cherry Creek & Greenwood Village), Colorado Springs and Fort Collins. The distinguished and progressive law practice has received numerous legal industry accolades.

To learn more, visit https://burnhamlaw.com

Contact

Sarah Doroff

sarah@burnhamlaw.com

Media Contact

Maggie Jessup, Elite Lawyer Management, 360.521.0437, maggie@elitelawyermanagement.com

SOURCE Burnham Law