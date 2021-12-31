Local Law Firm Pledges $10,000 and Firm Attorneys Will Offer No Cost Advice for Families Impacted by Marshall Fire

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to help the local community in the wake of the devastating fires that ravaged Boulder County Thursday night, Burnham Law has partnered with The Meadors Masters Foundation to raise money for all families impacted.
Burnham Law founding partner Todd Burnham says, "We are heartbroken for our beautiful community and for all of those who have lost their homes, have been evacuated or have been impacted by these devastating fires in Boulder County."
Anyone interested in donating should click the link at the top of the Burnham Law website.
Any impacted families can likewise visit https://burnhamlaw.com or call 720.845.7001 to discuss your situation and get no-cost advice on the best way to move forward.
About Burnham Law: Burnham Law is an elite litigation firm in Colorado with offices in Boulder, Denver (Cherry Creek & Greenwood Village), Colorado Springs and Fort Collins. The distinguished and progressive law practice has received numerous legal industry accolades.
To learn more, visit https://burnhamlaw.com
Contact
Sarah Doroff
sarah@burnhamlaw.com
Media Contact
Maggie Jessup, Elite Lawyer Management, 360.521.0437, maggie@elitelawyermanagement.com
SOURCE Burnham Law
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.