LK Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of Luckin Coffee (OTC:LKNCY) formerly (NASDAQ: LK) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Luckin Coffee LKNCY formerly LK that it is filing legal claims against the company for possible securities fraud violations committed by Luckin Coffee LK.
Due to recent events, investors have lost millions of dollars invested in the company. Kyros Law is dedicated to fighting for the rights of investors that have lost money in LK stock.
Luckin Coffee LKNCY formerly LK investors that have invested before 4/6/2020, are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our LK Shareholder Lawsuit website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case.
The potential legal claims concern possible violations of securities law committed by Luckin Coffee LKNCY formerly LK management that has led to significant losses to investors. Recent lawsuits filed against the company allege that the company significantly overstated its sales data, and allege wrongdoing committed by management.
The shareholder lawsuit stems from the disaster that LK investors have faced in recent months. Public knowledge of potential problems with the company began brewing when a scathing report was published about the company in early 2020. According to this report, Luckin inflated per-store per-day sales, its net selling price per item, its advertising expenses, and its revenue contribution from "other" products. The same day, LK stock price took a deep dive. Then, on April 7th, 2020, trading in LK was halted .
Kyros Law Offices urges Luckin Coffee LKNCY formerly LK investors that invested prior to 4/6/2020, to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our LK Lawsuit website or call 1-800-934-2921 to find out if you have a case.
Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit our website to learn more about our firm.
