First Ever Shiba Inu eGift Cards Available for Purchase on The Gift Cards Giant GiftChill

SINGAPORE, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GiftChill is excited to announce their exclusive eGift Card available for purchase, the Shiba Inu eGift Card, an offer unavailable at any other online store.

These Shiba Inu eGift Cards can conveniently be purchased with a variety of already-held cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Kishu Inu, Litecoin, USDT, USDC, and BNB. Once the purchase has been made, a unique key will be provided to either the gift purchaser or the recipient, which is linked to a MetaMask wallet containing the number of tokens purchased.

Why Shiba Inu?

Ever since the explosion of memecoins such as Dogecoin, there has been a burgeoning market for alternatives to established cryptocurrency giants such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. While Dogecoin was the first memecoin to gain widespread popularity, the model was improved upon in the form of Shiba Inu tokens.

Shiba Inu was launched with a massive number of tokens that are periodically taken out of circulation, resulting in ample opportunity to hold Shiba Inu tokens with the promise of increased value in the future. Unlike Dogecoin, Shiba Inu is built on the Ethereum blockchain, and 50% of Shiba Inu tokens are held by the wildly successful Ethereum creator, Vitalik Buterin.

The Perfect Gift

Shiba Inu is a relative newcomer to the cryptocurrency markets, but it was created with stability in mind. With the reasonable expectation of future growth, our eGift Card, available in amounts of $500, $800, $1000, and $2000, makes not only a smart purchase but also the perfect gift for anyone interested in building their cryptocurrency portfolio.

