NASA Awards NOVEL Technologies Contract for Science Data Systems Support

PRNewswire  
December 30, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the NOVEL Technologies contract to Development Seed (New Rights Group) of Washington to support science data systems at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The performance-based, firm-fixed price contract has a potential mission services value of $24.67 million. The contract begins Jan. 1, 2022, with a nine-month base period, followed by four one-year option periods that may be exercised at NASA's discretion.

Development Seed will encourage broader use of NASA's data and will utilize technology and innovation to remove barriers to using complex Earth observation data. Development Seed's prior experience in developing Earth science imagery applications and its specialized experience with Interagency Implementation and Advance Concepts Team (IMPACT) projects will be instrumental to meet IMPACT's goals to build partnerships with other federal agencies, the applications community, and other organizations, and to encourage the adoption of NASA's Earth observation data into their workflows and operational models.

