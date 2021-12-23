Greenlane Renewables Signs $12.1 Million Contract with FortisBC to Supply Biogas Upgrading System to Vancouver Landfill

~Greenlane will supply biogas upgrading system for landfill gas to pipeline-injection renewable natural gas project in British Columbia~

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX:GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded a $12.1 million contract by FortisBC Energy Inc. ("FortisBC") for the supply of a biogas upgrading system for a new project at the Vancouver landfill in British Columbia, Canada. Order fulfillment is expected to commence immediately.

Greenlane will supply its two-stage pressure swing adsorption ("PSA") system to upgrade the landfill gas to clean, low carbon renewable natural gas ("RNG") for direct injection into FortisBC's regional natural gas pipeline system.

"Greenlane is proud to have been chosen by FortisBC as a key supplier in the City of Vancouver's landfill gas-to-RNG project for the supply of our PSA biogas upgrading system," commented Brad Douville, President and CEO of Greenlane. "Greenlane's continued success in winning supply contracts for complex projects is a testament to our people, proven track record, and comprehensive portfolio of biogas upgrading systems using the most compelling core technologies. We look forward to working yet again with FortisBC, an early mover in adopting RNG as a low carbon and carbon-negative fuel to help decarbonize its natural gas supply."

"Increasing the amount of RNG supply in our natural gas delivery system is an important driver in helping our customers reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, and this project will meaningfully increase that RNG supply," said David Bennett, Director of Renewable Gas and Low Carbon Fuels with FortisBC. "Greenlane's expertise and experience in biogas upgrading is a welcome addition to this exciting project."

About FortisBC

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, renewable gas, propane and thermal energy solutions. FortisBC Energy Inc. employs more than 2,000 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,054,097 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates approximately 50,182 kilometres of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC, visit www.fortisbc.com .

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 125 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries worldwide, including the world's largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value low-carbon renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

