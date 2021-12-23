 Skip to main content

The Medical Products Agency in Sweden will be reference member state for Moberg Pharma's European registration application

PRNewswire  
December 23, 2021 2:12am   Comments
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Products Agency in Sweden has agreed to be reference member state for Moberg Pharma AB's registration application for MOB-015 (nail fungus treatment). The company will submit the registration application in Europe through the decentralized process, and market approval is expected in 2023.

Moberg Pharma will submit a full application, which offers the possibility of data exclusivity in Europe for up to 10 years following market approval. Moberg Pharma has been ready to submit the registration application as soon as the authority can receive it. Due to limited resources and many parallel ongoing applications, the Swedish Medical Products Agency has now announced that the application can be submitted in March 2022. The company's goal remains unchanged, to receive its first market approval and launch MOB-015 in 2023.

"We are advancing toward the company's goal to register a new and improved nail fungus drug. The need for a treatment alternative that can truly cure the nail infection is great, which means that MOB-015 can achieve a unique position through its high antifungal effect," says Anna Ljung, CEO of Moberg Pharma AB.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:
Anna Ljung, CEO, telephone: +46 707 66 60 30, e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

About this information
This information is information that Moberg Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CET on December 23, 2021.

Moberg Pharma

