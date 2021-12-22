Aquia Awarded Noblis Subcontract to Help Advance CMS Cybersecurity Objectives

BALTIMORE, Md., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced that it has joined the Noblis team awarded a four-year contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the Office of Information Technology Program Project Management Support announced in March 2021. Under the contract, the Noblis team will provide project management, thought leadership and value-add services to advance the CMS mission in key areas, such as data science, digital and agile transformation, IT modernization and IT security.

CMS is the largest agency in the federal government by expenditure and is responsible for the personally identifiable and personal health information for more than 177 million people in the U.S.

Under the subcontract to Noblis, Aquia will develop and lead the following programs for CMS:

Application Security (AppSec) : Develop and integrate AppSec processes, tools and best practices into the software development lifecycle.

: Develop and integrate AppSec processes, tools and best practices into the software development lifecycle. Cloud Resilience : Provide proactive solution architecture support related to cloud security and deliver best-practices, example patterns, targeted solutions/recommendations and developer outreach.

: Provide proactive solution architecture support related to cloud security and deliver best-practices, example patterns, targeted solutions/recommendations and developer outreach. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Governance : Develop/refine a SaaS governance/authorization framework designed to rapidly assess, quantify and document risk related to third-party SaaS products.

: Develop/refine a SaaS governance/authorization framework designed to rapidly assess, quantify and document risk related to third-party SaaS products. Program Management, Metrics & Analytics: Provide technical program management and business operations support, as well as visualization and analytics around key program metrics.

"As a non-traditional government contractor, Aquia brings a unique set of perspectives and skills to the table," said David Maskeroni, Aquia Chief Executive Officer. "This allows us to provide federal government customers with the specific capabilities they need today."

About Aquia, Inc: Aquia Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Millsboro, DE. Aquia is a developer-centric company founded in 2021 by military veterans with passion for the intersection of security/velocity and decades of experience driving transformational change across public sector, enterprise and top-tier technology companies. At Aquia, we value trust, accountability, transparency and diversity; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company.

