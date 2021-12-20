 Skip to main content

Skanska expands casino in western USA for USD 360M, about SEK 3.1 billion

PRNewswire  
December 20, 2021 3:00am   Comments
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with a client for improvements to an arts and entertainment facility in the western USA. The contract is worth USD 360M, about SEK 3.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Construction starts in January 2022 and is scheduled for completion in late 2024.

