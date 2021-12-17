 Skip to main content

Market Overview

NASA Awards Marshall Engineering Support Contract

PRNewswire  
December 17, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the Marshall Engineering Technicians and Trades Support (METTS) III contract to RSi-QuantiTech JV LLC of Huntsville, Alabama, to provide a wide range of engineering technicians and trade skills, as well as professional and management oversight of the technical staff at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

The performance-based, cost-plus-award-fee contract has a potential mission services value of $76.6 million and a maximum potential indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity value of $196.8 million. The contract begins March 1, 2022, with a one-year base period, followed by four one-year option periods that may be exercised at NASA's discretion.

Under the Section 8(a) small business contract, RSi-QuantiTech JV will be responsible for providing on-site engineering technicians and trade skills services to the Engineering Directorate and Facilities Management Office at Marshall, as well as other programs and projects requiring such services at Marshall and Michoud.

