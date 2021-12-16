Omantel to Upgrade Optiva Convergent Charging Engine to Cloud-Native Architecture Accelerating Time to Market and 5G Market Share

Omantel embraces innovation to bring new capabilities to market, more fully monetize 5G and offer customers personalized multiplay digital services

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Omantel, the integrated telecom services provider in the sultanate, has signed a multi-year agreement with Optiva to upgrade Optiva Charging Engine™ to a cloud-native architecture on Omantel's private cloud. The upgrade represents the next phase of Omantel's digital transformation strategy to use technology and automation to drive superior customer experience and significantly improve time to market for new services.

The upgrade will support new business models for 5G monetization and introduce Optiva Test Framework to reduce deployment time by up to 70%. As a result, Omantel will gain platform capabilities to deliver new customer-centric services and expand its customer base across consumer, fixed, broadband and enterprise market segments, supported by Optiva's platform.

"With Optiva as our partner, we feel confident to execute our digital transformation strategy and play our role in the Oman 2040 vision. Optiva's cloud-native technology leadership and automation framework will allow us to launch services faster as we embark on the next phase of our growth with 5G and new digital services," said Samy Ghassany, COO of Omantel.

"We are proud to support Omantel with our end-to-end offering, including our charging and payment platform and full suite of maintenance and managed services. Our collaboration allows Omantel to harness the transformational power of innovation and grow its mission-critical capabilities both commercially and operationally. Omantel's commitment to technology adoption is exemplary, and Optiva is proud to play a strategic partner role supporting Omantel in its digital transformation journey," said John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva.

About Omantel:

Omantel is the Sultanate's first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news and entertainment. While striving to ensure optimum customer satisfaction, Omantel plays a key social role to provide the required support and subsidy to all sectors of the Omani society.

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

