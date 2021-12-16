The Ritz-Carlton Collaborates with BioGreen360 and Garick to Develop a 100% Circular Solution for Food Waste

STRATHAM, N.H. and PENTAGON CITY, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioGreen360, the leading innovator in distributed food waste management solutions, today announced the successful completion of a six-month collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City Hotel and Garick to develop a closed-loop program that diverts 100% of the Hotel's food waste from landfill with the residual material being integrated into an all-natural compost product.

The collaboration was conducted at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City Hotel, leveraging BioGreen360's innovative integrated technology solution including: a waterless distributed digestor technology, proprietary bio-catalysis, an "as a a service" business model and a real-time data analytics package. Since the start of the collaboration, the Pentagon City Hotel has successfully diverted 100% of its food waste totaling more than ten tons. In addition, the culinary staff at the Pentagon City Hotel have used real-time data feeds from the system to track which departments are creating waste to reduce it over time.

The organic material created through the on-site digestion process at the Pentagon City Hotel was then repurposed into an all-natural compost at Garick's New Milford, CT facility. Through this collaborative relationship, the Pentagon City Hotel not only diverted 100% of its food waste, but now also is repurposing food that otherwise would have been wasted into a high-value, sustainable natural resource through an environmentally friendly, fully circular process.

"We are delighted The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City has successfully adopted our innovative closed-loop solution to food waste as we have found the local team not only to be excellent operators and hospitality professionals, but also forward-thinking and receptive to embracing new technologies that will help further differentiate them as a sustainable hospitality experience," states Justin Rosberg, President and COO of BioGreen360. "We look forward to working with them for many years to come."

"The BioGreen360 solution allows us to be more efficient in the kitchen," said Executive Chef Phil Skerman. "By tracking where waste is created, we are able to streamline our prep to ensure that as little food goes to waste as possible, and the scraps we do create are then turned into fertilizer instead of being added to landfills."

"We are thrilled to be able to fight food waste at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City," said Matt Felix, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City. "This technology allows us to waste less food, which makes our kitchen not only more sustainable but more profitable, so it's a win-win."

Gary Trinetti, President and Founder of Garick commented, "We are excited and encouraged with today's announcement of the circular results achieved to-date in our collaboration with BioGreen at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City. Through relationships like these, Garick continues to showcase it is on the leading edge of solutions in organics management with the potential to introduce new high-quality, value-added organics as soil amendments to and for the consumer and professional lawn and garden markets."

The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City

Set against a backdrop rich in history and tradition, The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City offers a modernly elegant hotel experience near the nation's capital. Luxury accommodations and amenities, including a globally influenced restaurant and event space, are complemented by attentive service and an Arlington, VA location that is moments from historic landmarks, museums and shopping.

About Garick

Garick a North American distributor, processor and recycler of sustainable natural resource products, prides itself on its commitment to sustainability and environmental practices. Using food, yard and forest products residuals, Garick diverts and beneficially reuses organic waste streams and creates organic mulches, soils, and other sustainable products, supplying customers with a complete range of products in bags, bales or bulk.

For more information about Garick, visit https://www.garick.com/

About BioGreen360

BioGreen360 is a leader in distributed digester technology and food waste solutions for institutional and consumer facing applications. The Company's solutions are environmentally responsible, economically sustainable and fully scalable. BioGreen360 is the only solution in the market that completely eliminates food waste from the overall waste stream at its source. Through proprietary microbial formulae coupled with patent-pending mechanical and evaporation technologies, BioGreen360 reduces food waste volume and weight by over 90% through a fully automated on-site, continual feed aerobic digesting system. It is the only triple-bottom line solution in the food waste management space.

For more information, follow us on social media and visit us at http://biogreen360.com/

