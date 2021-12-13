Alfa Laval collaborates with Microsoft to develop innovative, sustainable and digital service tools

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has signed a global collaboration agreement with Microsoft to develop a suite of innovative digital tools for facilitating service and maintenance of Alfa Laval plate heat exchangers. By using data intelligence and AI, the services will enable customers to assess the need for service through digital interaction Alfa Laval.

The tools combine Alfa Laval's extensive service know-how with Microsoft's software, data and AI expertise and will enable customers to make self-assessments to determine if and what services are needed. The service will also give sustainability advantages, as estimates show that up to 2.5 percent of the world's CO 2 emissions could be prevented if heat exchangers currently installed in industrial processes were simply cleaned and maintained properly.

"With this agreement we are able to create unique customer value with high availability. We can ensure that our heat exchangers are working optimally and maximize customer uptime, which is beneficial for both customers and the environment," says Thomas Møller, President of the Energy Division.

Did you know… If properly serviced and maintained, an Alfa Laval plate heat exchanger can run for more than 20 years in an industrial process.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

