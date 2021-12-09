 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Akastor ASA: AKOFS Offshore AS awarded three-year contract with Petrobras

PRNewswire  
December 09, 2021 2:20am   Comments
Share:

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA's (OSE: AKAST) 50% owned affiliate AKOFS Offshore AS (AKOFS Offshore) has signed a firm three-year contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for its vessel "Skandi Santos" which will perform a broad scope of subsea services in Brazil. The services will commence in Q4 2022 and the total contract value is about USD 107 million. AKOFS Offshore will be performing the Skandi Santos operations with its partners Bravante for marine services and IKM Subsea for ROV services.

The Skandi Santos is designed to install and retrieve subsea trees and modules, including subsea structures and manifolds at water depths of up to 2,500 meters. The vessel is now completing its current contract with Petrobras which began March 1, 2010.

AKOFS Offshore, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, is a global provider of vessel based subsea well intervention and installation services to the oil and gas industry. In addition to the vessel "Skandi Santos", it also operates the vessels "Aker Wayfarer" and "AKOFS Seafarer", respectively for Petrobras and Equinor. The Company is owned by Akastor AS (50%), Mitsui & Co., Ltd (25%) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (25%).

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com 

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer; see https://akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-akofs-offshore-as-awarded-three-year-contract-with-petrobras-301440922.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com