SUNPLUS Now Available at the Luxe Montage Resort in Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUNPLUS announced it was recently selected to provide sunscreen to pool, beach, spa, and resort guests at the upscale Montage Resort in Laguna Beach, California. The high-performance sunscreen is loaded with skin beneficial and moisturizing ingredients. The contract is in keeping with the young startup's expansion plans into resorts worldwide and its growing customer base of retailers, boutiques, markets, spas, pharmacies, estheticians, fitness and yoga studios, and more.

The resort saw value in providing its guests a premium product from a local company that meets Montage's guest experience expectations. Guests will appreciate the performance, skin benefits, and silky smooth and luxurious feel on their skin.

"We were awarded this opportunity over other leading resort sunscreen brands, which is a major win for our growing company, helping to exceed our expectations in our first year," said Scott Mehler, CEO and founder of SUNPLUS. "This new prestige account on top of our great ongoing sales at the luxury Terranea Resort and other Southern California resorts and retailers will help us move into more resorts worldwide. The goal is to provide all travelers and resort guests the same amazing SUNPLUS experience that our loyal customers have grown to love."

Having five or more sunburns doubles the risk for melanoma, with one in five Americans having skin cancer by the time they turn 70. Unprotected sun exposure also leads to premature aging and other skin damage and irritation. SUNPLUS protects from the sun's harmful rays while moisturizing, soothing and guarding skin against pollutants and premature aging. The sunscreen does not sting eyes and is gentle on sensitive skin while being water-resistant and sweat-proof.

The SUNPLUS collection consists of everyday, sport, ocean, and family-inspired sunscreens, all with a combination of vitamins, rich and multi-level moisturizers, antioxidants and skin-loving superfoods. Ingredients include rich botanicals and fruits like sunflower, chamomile, evening primrose, and red raspberry seeds. These thoughtful ingredients are what set SUNPLUS apart; making it not only a high performance sunscreen, but a luxurious moisturizer too, leaving the skin feeling and looking better after a day in the sun.

Kind to the skin and the planet, the packaging is plant-based and ingredients are biodegradable, safe for sensitive skin, and ocean and reef safe. The brand gives back to organizations that preserve the ocean and natural environments.

For more information, visit https://www.sunplusca.com.

About SUNPLUS: Based in Southern California, SUNPLUS was developed from a love for living a balanced, wellness-focused, outdoor lifestyle. The eco-friendly brand creates ultra-effective, performance-rich, healthy sun care products designed to enhance lifestyles under the sun. SUNPLUS products combine the best features of a high-performance sunscreen and an ultra skin beneficial moisturizer, leaving your skin protected and feeling and looking better after a day in the sun.

