Cimarron Selected by U.S. Department of Energy to Develop Next-Generation Flare Technologies to Reduce Methane Emissions.

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cimarron is pleased to announce its selection by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as a key industry partner to develop and demonstrate innovative technologies to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the oil, natural gas, and coal sectors.

In the project that was selected, Cimarron proposes a hybrid flare design coupled with advanced controls to ensure 99.5% destruction efficiency for flares that handle both high- and low-pressure natural gas streams. DOE's Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E) Reducing Emissions of Methane Every Day of the Year (REMEDY) program was unveiled earlier this year for universities and private companies focused on dramatically reducing U.S. methane emissions. These projects seek to reduce methane emissions and promote American innovation and manufacturing of new technologies to achieve climate goals.

The twelve teams selected for the REMEDY program will work to directly address the estimated more than 50,000 engines, 300,000 flares, and 250 mine shafts that are currently producing methane emissions in the U.S.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and methane in particular, has become a global priority to address climate change worldwide. The proven environmental solutions offered by Cimarron to capture or eliminate vapors are designed to be simple to operate, with reliability and supportability in mind to ensure that Cimarron's customers report sustainable levels of low emissions every time.

"Creating A Cleaner Environment™ by reducing emissions for all industries is Cimarron's purpose", says CEO Jeff Foster. "When capturing emissions is not possible, or when methane must be released in emergency, event-driven conditions, flares are a critical and reliable technology to reduce emissions. Cimarron's engineers have been developing new technologies to constantly improve the destruction efficiency for flares and partnering with DOE allows Cimarron to accelerate its research development to achieve 99.5% DRE."

"Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that is more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide and we must adopt technologies to dramatically reduce these emissions," said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. "By creating new technologies, we are working to mitigate climate change and minimize the cost of methane abatement."

About Cimarron

Cimarron, based in Houston, TX, is an established global provider of environmental and emissions control equipment and services for a diverse set of end markets, including: Upstream (oil and natural gas), Midstream (pipelines and storage), Downstream (plants, terminals, liquid loading/off-loading), Coal Mining, Landfills, Biogas, Aerospace and other. The Company manufactures high quality equipment safely and efficiently from facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Ohio, and provides a broad range of aftermarket part and services to its customers. For more information on Cimarron, please visit https://www.cimarron.com/.

