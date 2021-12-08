 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AB Power Advisors Facilitates Fortune 100s ESG Objective

PRNewswire  
December 08, 2021 8:34am   Comments
Share:

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Power Advisors, LLC (AB), in Austin, Texas, announced today its advisory role in the recent signing of a Power Purchase Agreement by Energy Transfer from a utility scale Solar project in northeast Texas. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded Fortune 100 energy company based in Dallas.

We are pleased to be able to pair solar developers with U.S. industrials to help meet the nations' growing ESG demand.

AB provided Samsung Renewable Energy, Inc. (https://www.samsungrenewableenergy.ca/), a subsidiary of Samsung C&T Corporation's Investment and Trading Group, with commercial advisory including offtake origination services for the 200 MWac solar project located in Lamar County, Texas.

AB is currently engaged in regulatory, commercial, and capital deployment advisory for over 5 GWs of thermal and renewable projects across the United States.

Matthew Berend, Managing Partner of AB Power Advisors, said "AB's long-standing relationship with Energy Transfer allowed for a streamlined process. We are pleased to be able to pair solar developers with U.S. industrials to help meet the nations' growing ESG demand."

AB Power Advisors (www.abpoweradvisors.com) is a premier advisory services firm that specializes in delivering customized solutions to the U.S. Power industry. Our clients look to AB for the following service offering:

  • Regulatory Advisory/ Market Analysis
  • Energy Procurement/ Asset Optimization
  • Renewable/Thermal Offtake Origination
  • Capital Deployment/ M&A Support

Media Contact:
Trent Schauer
Phone: +1 (830) 857-6431
Email: trent.schauer@abpoweradvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-power-advisors-facilitates-fortune-100s-esg-objective-301439182.html

SOURCE AB Power Advisors

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com